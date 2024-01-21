Bronny James appears to jokingly “bang his head” against the wall on the way to the locker room at Arizona State as USC falls to conference rivals 82-67

LeBron James’ son appeared to play a prank on Sun Devils fans

He finished the game with 7 points and USC lost handily.

Bronny James appeared to play a prank on Arizona State fans Saturday afternoon when the USC freshman ‘banged his head’ against the wall on his way to the locker room.

Sun Devils fans booed James, the son of Lakers star LeBron James, as he ran off the court after his pregame warmup.

And the 19-year-old seemed to have his head on straight as he jumped in front of the tunnel.

But in slow motion video of the incident shows that he actually hit the wall with his hand and avoided making contact with his head.

Some fans caught on to the illusion, with one writing in x‘good old trick, he didn’t hit my head and my kids did this at school all the time to make it look like we hit our heads lol.’

Bronny James slammed his hand on the wall, making it look like he had hit his head.

James started for USC on Saturday afternoon as the Trojans lost to Arizona State 82-67.

James started the game for the Trojans and scored 7 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds, but also committed 3 turnovers.

USC lost 82-67 and fell to a record of 8-11 on the season.

James missed the first eight games of the season after suffering cardiac arrest at USC’s Galen Center in July.

However, he has shown promise in his first college season with double-digit scoring efforts against Oregon State, California and Arizona.

USC’s next game is against UCLA on January 27.