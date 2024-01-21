Sophie Ellis-Bextor lands big deal with former record label after returning with 2001 hit Murder On The Dancefloor, appearing in a viral scene with Barry Keoghan in the Bafta-nominated film Saltburn.

<!–

Her hit Murder On The Dancefloor catapulted Sophie Ellis-Bextor to stardom 23 years ago.

And now his resurgence in the Bafta-nominated film Saltburn has once again given his career a boost, so much so that on Friday he closed a big-money deal with his former record label to return to pop at the age of 44. .

The 2001 Ellis-Bextor hit appears at the end of Emerald Fennell’s much-discussed film, when main character Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, dances naked to the song.

The popularity of the film, with the dance scene trending on social media, meant that last week Murder On The Dancefloor was among the top five most streamed songs in the world.

The hit also gave the singer success for the first time in the lucrative US market, something the star’s friends said “caught her by surprise”.

A music industry source told the MoS: ‘Sophie has become a global star again. Universal, her former record label, has signed her and will be releasing new music later this year.

“She’s probably a bigger star than she was in her day. It’s come out of nowhere for Sophie and she’s delighted and very excited.”

Ms Ellis-Bextor said: “It’s just something extraordinary and it’s quite difficult to understand.”

“It feels a little more real now, but I’m doing my best to enjoy it.”

After hearing Murder On The Dancefloor live, Saltburn director Mrs Fennel, 38, was convinced it was the right song to use for her film’s success, not least because the lyrics fit the script of the movie.

During the pandemic, Ellis-Bextor, daughter of former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis, became a sensation after dancing in her kitchen and posting clips on social media.

This led to her making an album called Songs From The Kitchen Disco and also earned her a contract with the BBC, which broadcasts a playlist of hers each week on its Sounds app.