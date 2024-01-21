Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    'Sasquatch Sunset': The Pooping, Pissing Bigfoots That Are Disturbing Sundance

    PARK CITY, Utah—There’s been a Sasquatch sighting in Park City.

    That actually happened: Someone dressed head to toe in a (quite impressive) Bigfoot costume attended the Sundance Film Festival premiere Friday night of Sasquatch Sunset, the new movie by brothers David and Nathan Zellner.

    The 2,500 or so festival goers in attendance were also treated—though some might dispute that characterization—to four more of the creatures on screen. I don’t think the audience was expecting what they were about to see: My God, so much piss, poop, vomit, fucking. There was also a litany of other ghastly bodily functions, fluids, and feral flamboyance that would take too long to keep listing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

