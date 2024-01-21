Naomi Campbell cuts a VERY quirky figure with a gold headdress and fake arms as she hits the catwalk at the Balmain show during PFW.

Naomi Campbell made sure all eyes were on her as she strutted down the catwalk at the Balmain Menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The supermodel, 53, wore a peculiar golden headdress that ran vertically across her face, as well as fake arms connected to a belt that held a metallic bouquet.

Naomi looked sensational in the extravagant ensemble which also included a daringly low-cut top and high-waisted trousers.

The look was completed with an oversized camel coat that the model carried effortlessly over her shoulders.

Noami oozed confidence on the runway as the only female model and then held hands with the luxury brand’s creative, Olivier Rousteing, for the end of the show.

It comes after Naomi gushed about her old friend Kate Moss on Instagram as she led celebrities in paying tribute to the supermodel on her 50th birthday on Tuesday.

Sharing a montage of snaps on Instagram, Naomi recalled a series of “unforgettable” memories the couple have shared throughout their careers.

The supermodel revealed that Kate is her “chosen family” and gushed that she will always “treasure their decades of sisterhood.”

She wrote: ‘Happy birthday little Wagon! I’m proud to welcome you to the fabulous fifties!

‘You are my chosen family and I treasure our decades of brotherhood.

‘We’ve had more unforgettable moments than I care to remember, hahaha!’ Whether it’s a photoshoot in Paris, Havana, Cuba or our trip to South Africa to visit Nelson Mandela, or traveling on the open-top bus as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we reign on, representing South London! to the world!

‘Enjoy your special day! And may God fill you with blessings.”

The two south London girls met at a photoshoot in Los Angeles in 1992 and their friendship remains strong more than 30 years later.

Noami exudes confidence on the catwalk as the only female model

She later held hands with the brand’s creative, Olivier Rousteing, for the show’s finale.

Diving, the stunner’s side tit came into view.

Her long, shiny raven locks were styled straight and straight.

Naomi flashed a big smile as she took her final walk down the runway.

She was later seen wearing a fur hat when she arrived at Costes restaurant in the city after the show.

She shielded her eyes behind a pair of ultra-chic sunglasses.

Naomi and Kate were known as part of the six models of their generation declared supermodels in the 90s along with Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

It was previously suggested that they were called ‘wagon’.[s]’ because they were ‘permanently falling’ in reference to their struggles with alcohol.

But Naomi told The Sunday Times in 2016: ‘No! It’s because… we are cars. Because we are naughty, we enjoy life, we laugh, we are just girls having fun.’

Actress Sadie, 58, shared some never-before-seen photos of the ‘spiritual warrior’ while Rita, 33, thanked Kate for her ‘guidance’.

The supermodel jetted off to Mustique, a small private island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to celebrate her milestone birthday.

Joining her in the Caribbean, Sadie gave a glimpse of her healthy vacation as she shared a photo of Kate wearing a flower crown.

It comes after Naomi gushed about her old friend Kate Moss on Instagram as she led celebrities paying tribute to the supermodel on her 50th birthday on Tuesday (pictured in 1993).

The two south London girls, who are one of the six iconic supermodels of the 90s, met at a photo shoot in Los Angeles in 1992 and their friendship is still going strong more than 30 years later.

She captioned the post: “You’re all grown up dear Kate…happy 50th birthday…it was so special celebrating your pre-birthday with some of our beautiful friends.”

Sadie continued: ‘There was lots of fun and laughter among our #spiritualwarrior celebration circle. Plus so many memories that I will never forget.

“Thank you @rosemaryferguson_ @jessmorris_lamorray @florastarkey @jesshallettcast @katy_england @lilamoss and kate for a wonderful time. PS It was so nice to get some recent photos of us all.”

Sadie and Kate were the talk of the town as members of the Primrose Hill gang, an all-star group with a reputation for “drink, drugs and bed-hopping.”

The Primrose Hill Set, the name given to the leafy neighborhood’s stellar group of fashion-forward residents, was known in its heyday for its wild ways and stories of its antics became the stuff of legend.