Four Las Vegas Teens Indicted on Murder Charges in Fatal Beating of Classmate

Four Las Vegas high school students were indicted as adults on Friday for the fatal beating of their schoolmate in November. The students were charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery for the death of Jonathan Lewis, Jr., 17, after a brutal beatdown in an alleyway near their school.

Las Vegas police said 10 students aged 13 to 17 participated in the beating, nine of whom have been arrested in the attack. They are still looking for the tenth suspect. The five students left out of the second-degree murder indictment await separate hearings, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani.

The fight was captured on cellphone video and circulated around social media, showing Lewis stripping off his shirt in preparation for the fight before being swarmed by the 10 attackers. Las Vegas Police Lieutenant Jason Johansson said the attackers could be seen in the video as they “pull him to the ground and begin kicking, punching and stomping on him.”

