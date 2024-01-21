Crash in Melbourne: Woman dies after being hit by a car

Woman died at the scene

A woman has died after being hit by a car in central Melbourne overnight.

The woman, who has yet to be identified, was killed after being hit by a car on Queens Road at around 12.45pm.

The woman, who was on foot, died at the scene.

The male driver of the car stopped and assisted police with their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

More to come…