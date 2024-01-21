Doja Cat slams into a busty corset and black miniskirt while dining in Malibu… amid abuse allegations against her brother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Doja Cat seemed to be in good spirits in Malibu on Saturday, despite recent allegations that her brother abused her and her mother.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker, 28, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was spotted leaving the SoHo House private club with a large group of friends.

Dressed to impress in a daring white top with a plunging neckline, the singer flashed her megawatt smile as she led the group out of the celebrity venue.

Her tiny black leather miniskirt allowed for a display of long legs as she finished off the elegant look with a black headscarf and white high heels.

The outing comes a day after her brother, Raman Dlamini, was seen for the first time since their mother was granted a restraining order after she alleged incidents of abuse that including pulling out Doja’s teeth.

Doja Cat seemed to be in good spirits in Malibu on Saturday, despite recent allegations that her brother abused her and her mother.

Raman, who denied the allegations in a video shared by The shadow room – was out for a walk in Los Angeles when he also denied having a restraining order against him.

Doja has not yet commented publicly the judicial presentation and accusations within his family.

On Wednesday, The artist’s mother filed a temporary restraining order against her son, and Doja’s older brother, for allegedly ‘physically and verbally’ abusing the singer.

Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer claimed Doja Cat He has “experienced physical injuries such as knocked out teeth and bruises and lacerations” inflicted by his 30-year-old brother.

“Raman has destroyed and stolen property,” the documents said about Raman’s actions against Doja Cat. ‘Raman has verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and degrading manner. [manner]. Raman has made her feel insecure and traumatized.”

Deborah alleges that Raman also physically abused and threatened her several times over the past year.

She claims the most recent incident occurred earlier this month.

He also claims his grandson Myles, 13, has witnessed some of the abuse at the hands of Dlamini.

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker, 28, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, was spotted leaving the private SoHo club with a large group of friends.

The outing comes a day after her brother, Raman Dlamini, was seen for the first time since their mother was granted a restraining order after she alleged incidents of abuse that included pulling out Doja’s teeth; She saw in 2022

Her mother also alleged that Raman had caused her “cuts and bruises,” stolen and destroyed some of her property, and made her feel “unsafe and traumatized”; Doja seen in 2023

“I need these orders to protect the physical and emotional well-being of all listed parties,” the petition said. NBC News reported. “I am not only concerned and fearful of the episodes of physical violence, but also of the tremendous mental and emotional damage that is being caused.”

Although the judge granted Deborah court-ordered protection of her son, pending a hearing for a permanent restraining order, he did not grant it to Doja, ruling that she would have to file her own request for a restraining order.

In the documents, Doja’s mother noted that she previously had a restraining order against her son, but that it has since expired.

Recently revealed as one of the Coachella 2024 headliners, Doja Cat experienced a rapid rise to fame following the release of the viral song Mooo.

Known for hits like Say So, Rules, Juicy and Ain’t Sh**, the artist kicked off The Scarlet Tour, her inaugural North American tour, last fall.