How Savvy Sailors Are Dodging Houthi Attacks in the Red Sea

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Commercial shipping has been disrupted the world over ever since Iran-backed Houthi rebels began launching strikes against vessels in the Red Sea—and some crews are now resorting to unorthodox methods to evade their attacks.

While some ships have opted to avoid Houthi attacks entirely by rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, many have risked going through the Red Sea, armed with a message for the Houthis: Where ships normally list their “destination,” some crews have opted to write messages meant to dissuade the Houthis.

The Houthis have been attacking vessels in the region but have said they would stop if Israel ends its bombardment of Gaza, so some crews are displaying messages meant to signal that they have no ties with Israel.

