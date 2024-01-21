Richard Wilkins ‘splits from girlfriend of four years Nicola Dale’ after reports the Today presenter was ready to propose to flight attendant

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Richard Wilkins has reportedly split from his girlfriend of four years, Nicola Dale.

The Nine Entertainment Editor, 69, was rumored to pop the question soon, but it looks like those reports may have cooled the relationship.

Sources say the couple split in November, not long after they were spotted together at Melbourne’s Derby Day celebrations The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

The insider claimed their relationship became rocky in March after online media speculated about their possible engagement.

They said Richard was reluctant to marry for a fourth time after giving away a small fortune to his last three wives during their respective divorces.

Richard Wilkins, 69, (right) Richard Wilkins has reportedly split with his girlfriend of four years, Nicola Dale (left)

However, sources close to the television presenter said in March that he wants to enter into a commitment with the former flight attendant, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2020.

“Dickie may be 68, but he’s got a lot of life left in him. He is now more than ready to finally settle down,” they told New Idea at the time.

‘They just have a wonderful ease. As a couple they give each other space, but they seem to really enjoy being together.

It was rumored that the Nine Entertainment Editor would pop the question soon, but it looks like those reports may have cooled the relationship

“He also sees his good friend Karl Stefanovic so happy and settled with Jasmine and his new family, and Dickie wants what Karl has.”

Richard has been married three times and has five children by four different mothers.

He married for the first time at the age of 18 after his 16-year-old girlfriend Lynette became pregnant. The teenage couple had a son together, named Adam.

After moving to Australia to pursue his pop career, Richard married for a second time and had two more children, daughter Rebecca and son Nick.

When that marriage ended, Richard had a series of romances with high-profile women, including actress Rebecca Gibney in 1989.

Sources say the couple split in November, not long after they were spotted together at Melbourne’s Derby Day celebrations

Their relationship reportedly ended when Richard left the actress for his third wife Michelle Burke. Together the couple had a son, model and actor Christian.

After they split, Richard had a fifth child with designer Collette Dinnigan. They separated in 2004, when she was still giving birth to their daughter Estella.

In 2017, Richard joked that after three divorces, “marriage is not my specialty.”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Richard for comment.