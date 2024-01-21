Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    'We have something to celebrate': Warren Mundine praises Australia

    'We have something to celebrate': Warren Mundine praises Australia

    Warren Mundine, director of the Indigenous Forum CIS, has praised Australia, saying Australians have “something to celebrate”. Mr Mundine’s comments come as there are calls to change the date of Australia Day. “We are probably one of the incredible countries that have brought 26 million people from all over the world,” Mr Mundine said. “We have all these great people in this country who have come here and I’m proud that they chose Australia to actually build this. country transformed into an amazing place. “We are probably the most successful multi-everything country in the world.”

