Abercrombie Ex-CEO Breaks Silence on Sex Trafficking Allegations

Michael Loccisano//FilmMagic for Paul Wilmot Communications

The former CEO of clothing retailer Abercrombie & Fitch has responded to allegations made in a civil lawsuit that he and his partner Matthew Smith sexually abused young men at parties he hosted under the guise of hiring them as models.

Through court filings, Mike Jeffries, who led the brand for 22 years before leaving in 2014, and Smith asked the court to dismiss the complaint against them on the grounds that the “meritless” claims were brought after the 10-year statute of limitations had expired, and that the plaintiffs had not provided significant evidence against them.

In October 2023, the BBC published a sweeping investigation that found Jeffries and his partner Smith were accused of sexually abusing several men at events in multiple countries between 2009 and 2015. The investigation alleged that the men were paid several thousands of dollars in cash after events in which they were told to engage in sexual acts with Jeffries and Smith or with one another.

