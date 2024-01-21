‘Suncoast’ Filmmaker Laura Chinn Talks Woody Harrelson and Nico Parker’s Off-Screen Bond

Woody Harrelson could not attend The Hollywood ReporterThe talk at the Sundance Film Festival with Costa del Sol writer-director Laura Chinn and the actor’s co-stars Laura Linney and Ariel Martin. However, Chinn and Linney shed light on what Harrelson brought to the role of her.

In Costa del Sol, which is partially based on Chinn’s own life, Harrelson’s character, Paul, is an activist protesting for real-life person Terri Schiavo’s right to live in a vegetative state. He befriends Doris (Nico Parker), a high school student whose comatose brother is being held in the same facility as Schiavo.

Speaking about the dynamic between the characters of Paul and Doris, Linney, who plays Doris’s mother Kristine, said: “What’s also interesting is when you have conviction on opposite sides of an issue. The conviction is the same and conviction can, if allowed, connect people. But the point of view is tremendously different, but it is always very interesting to me how the convictions are very similar.”

The bond between Harrelson and Parker on screen also translated off of it. Chinn noted that Harrelson and Parker shared a natural chemistry on screen, thanks in part to Harrelson having starred opposite Parker’s mother, Thandiwe Newton, Only.

“Woody and Nico were lovely together. That was the real thing, how safe he made her feel,” Chinn said. “He’s worked with his mother before, so it was very… they felt like a family. Listening to them and him guiding her and giving her advice, they were very, very, very sweet. That was my conclusion, I was very grateful that she, being so young and so new to all of this, that he was there for her.”

