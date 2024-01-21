Shocking moment as influencer’s boyfriend shamelessly flirts with her best friend while trio party at Gold Coast music festival

<!–

An Australian influencer was humiliated on the Gold Coast on Saturday night when event attendees allegedly noticed her boyfriend approaching another woman.

The couple was attending Juicy Fest when a viewer claimed to have noticed that the couple and the influencer’s best friend were touching each other behind their backs.

Submitting the blind article to a Facebook gossip account, the source said the influencer was too “drunk” to notice her boyfriend and best friend approaching.

Refusing to name names to protect the influencers’ privacy, the viewer told the entire story to the Tea Time account.

“Tonight at Juicy Fest on the Gold Coast, a TikTok influencer and her partner were there with a group of friends,” the person began their lengthy message.

‘One of her friends was very close to her partner and he reciprocated her. Her hand on her lower back, or on her ass, whispering in her ear,’ they added.

“I think the influencer was drunk and talking on the phone, so she didn’t realize what was happening in front of her.

“A little later I went to the bathroom and said that a friend and the influencer’s partner were also in that area.”

The anonymous source went on to say that she heard the boyfriend ask his lover: ‘Do you love me?’ to which she replied: ‘Yes, but I don’t know what to do.’

The identity of the influencer was not revealed.

Juicy Fest is a Hip-Hop and R&B music festival that debuted last year.

He is touring New Zealand and Australia, and the last show of 2024 will be on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.