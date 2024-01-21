Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    News

    SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Worries Biden vs. Trump Might Be ‘Elder Abuse’

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Worries Biden vs. Trump Might Be ‘Elder Abuse’

    via NBC / X

    Colin Jost and Michael Che were back behind the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live for the first time this year—but Jost was having trouble reconciling whether time has moved forward at all.

    “Well guys, it’s 2024, but is it?,” Jost asked, referring to the political déjà vu of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden. “I don’t know about you, but when I think of the year 2020, I never think: ‘We should run that one back.’ And if you’re feeling confused, you’re not the only one.”

    Jost went on to mock both Trump and Biden, who each had their very own senior moments last week.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAUNCHY TLC dating show Love and Translation sees three single men forced to communicate with love interests via TOUCH, resulting in X-rated bedroom action and passionate make-out sessions.

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Patriots reportedly set first interview for offensive coordinator vacancy with former assistant

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Israel drops leaflets on under-siege Palestinians asking for their help to find Israeli hostages, as Gaza death toll hits 25,000

    Jan 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    RAUNCHY TLC dating show Love and Translation sees three single men forced to communicate with love interests via TOUCH, resulting in X-rated bedroom action and passionate make-out sessions.

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Patriots reportedly set first interview for offensive coordinator vacancy with former assistant

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Israel drops leaflets on under-siege Palestinians asking for their help to find Israeli hostages, as Gaza death toll hits 25,000

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    More tech grads are applying to jobs in Boise, Madison, and other small cities

    Jan 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy