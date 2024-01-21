SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Worries Biden vs. Trump Might Be ‘Elder Abuse’

via NBC / X

Colin Jost and Michael Che were back behind the “Weekend Update” desk on Saturday Night Live for the first time this year—but Jost was having trouble reconciling whether time has moved forward at all.

“Well guys, it’s 2024, but is it?,” Jost asked, referring to the political déjà vu of Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden. “I don’t know about you, but when I think of the year 2020, I never think: ‘We should run that one back.’ And if you’re feeling confused, you’re not the only one.”

Jost went on to mock both Trump and Biden, who each had their very own senior moments last week.

