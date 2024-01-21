SNL’s Donald Trump Begs His Supporters to ‘Just Stay Alive ‘Til November’

via NBC / X

Saturday Night Live was back this week for its first new show of 2024, with a cold open that was politics as usual. James Austin Johnson dusted off his Donald Trump wig to poke fun at the former president’s very bad week.

The segment opened with a press conference outside the U.S. District Court in Lower Manhattan, where Alina Habba (Chloe Fineman) attempted to settle down the crowd of reporters and make it clear to everyone that she’s “new at this” whole lawyering thing “and I am learning.”

Trump agreed, calling Habba “maybe the worst lawyer I’ve ever had, which is quite an accomplishment. Look at this team,” he said, gesturing to the line of attorneys standing behind him. “This is the bottom of the barrel, folks. This is who said yes. I’m in the lead for president, and this is the best I can get. Feels like a red flag, no? Well, you’re not getting paid, by the way. You know that, of course you do. All right, thank you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.