Girls’ weekend! Melbourne mums Carrie Bickmore and fit Fifi Box leave Sydney hotel with daughters after joint getaway

Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box looked rejuvenated Sunday after spending a weekend with their daughters.

The Melbourne friends were spotted leaving a Sydney hotel with their children after spending their getaway watching Beauty and the Beast the Musical.

Looking pretty in pink, Carrie, 43, stepped out in a pair of baggy pastel jeans and a white tucked-in-front blouse.

Hiding her face behind a pink cap and a pair of dark sunglasses, the Hit Network star finished her casual look with a pair of sneakers and coffee in hand.

He rolled a coral-colored suitcase down the sidewalk outside the hotel while resting a black bag on top, filled with children’s toys.

Carrie Bickmore, 43, (left) and Fifi Box, 46, (right), looked incredibly rejuvenated on Sunday after spending a weekend with their daughters.

Carrie, who was with her daughters Evie, nine, and Adelaide, six, hoisted him over her shoulder and was more than happy to step back and let her driver load the back of the car with everyone’s suitcases. .

Meanwhile, Fifi, 46, kept her daughters Trixie, eight, and Daisy, two, close as she held the youngest’s hand while carrying her suitcases.

The radio personality looked incredibly fit as she gave a sneak peek of her fresh abs in a gray crop top and a black and pink ruffled skirt that reached down to her ankles.

While her little one seemed less than happy to leave, Fifi was all smiles as she slung her black designer bag over her body and donned a pair of dark sunglasses.

She greeted her driver friendly and handed her her daughter’s bright pink Daisy Duck and Minnie Mouse suitcase before loading her into the car.

Her happy weekend comes just days after Fifi boldly declared war on her upcoming radio rivals Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson ahead of her show’s expansion to Melbourne this year.

Fifi currently co-hosts popular Melbourne breakfast show Fifi, Fev and Nick alongside Brendan Fevola and Nick Cody on 101.9’s FOX FM.

But the radio personality isn’t afraid of The Kyle and Jackie O. The show arrives in the Victorian capital and reveals that she is only “focused” on her team at the Hit Network.

“I love that everyone is talking about radio at the moment – obviously the landscape of Melbourne is about to change (and everyone is saying) Oh, how is this all going to turn out?” Herald of the sun.

‘I’m as excited about this as anyone. The game has started, let’s see what happens.”