Victorian Coalition drops support for statehood treaty

Victorian Nationals leader Peter Walsh has revealed the Coalition has changed its support for the Treaty of Victoria, saying they will no longer support the process. Mr Walsh told Sky News Australia: “We don’t believe we should go ahead with the Treaty.” “We are very concerned about confidentiality,” Mr Walsh said. “It’s all about openness and transparency, with all of Victoria being involved in these discussions, and that’s not the case. “We have had internal discussions and we do not believe that we should continue with the Treaty until the issues around cultural heritage, until the issues around the traditional property settlement law are actually resolved.”

Post navigation