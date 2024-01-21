Dricus Du Plessis becomes the FIRST South African UFC champion by dethroning controversial American Sean Strickland by split decision after an incredible five-round main event.

Dricus du Plessis became South Africa’s first UFC champion by defeating Sean Strickland in Toronto on Saturday night.

After five incredibly tight and close rounds, the judges scored it 48-47, 47-48, 48-47 for the new middleweight champion. ‘This is history!’ Du Plessis (21-2) shouted in honor of his homeland. ‘South Africa… we can probably hear them from outside. That country is amazing,’ he said.

For all the toxicity of the buildup, this was as clean and pure a competition as you could want. The couple were incredibly well-matched and had buried the hatchet after a month of tension.

That tension boiled over at UFC 296 in extraordinary scenes when the two fought in public in the crowd at the Las Vegas event.

Strickland had objected to Du Plessis mentioning his traumatic childhood and allegedly abusive upbringing. It was the backdrop for this improbable showdown between two men who few would have predicted would fight each other for the title about a year ago.

Dricus du Plessis celebrates becoming South Africa’s first UFC champion after winning decision

The new middleweight king held his belt high in Toronto after receiving the nod from the judges.

Du Plessis landed several strong shots but was unable to defeat Strickland in the night’s main event.

A hug from his father left Du Plessis overcome with emotion after Dana White presented him with the belt.

Strickland looks agile and steady in his stance to start the first, controlling each kick brilliantly. He landed his jab well and Du Plessis looked ragged, although he landed some strong kicks to his body.

The South African then switched to take him down, but only briefly as the champion got back to his feet. Du Plessis returned to the fight in the second, mainly through the out and was bowling four to land one, such was Strickland’s range control.

He also got another takedown, but couldn’t achieve it. Du Plessis’ left eye was badly swollen and Strickland had a small cut on his face.

The third was another difficult one to define, Du Plessis was the most active. Strickland had slowed the pace, throwing fewer punches than in the early rounds, and the challenger’s often-questioned cardio seemed to be holding up.

Strickland’s coach said, “I need this round,” as they left for the fourth. He was chasing the fight now. Du Plessis was still firing on all cylinders and mixed it up nicely with punches and kicks before landing a takedown. He comfortably won the fourth.

Both men raised their hands at the culmination of a sensational final round. Strickland again had a magnificent last five minutes, covered in blood, swinging towards the fences with the fans on their feet.

“Every time he hits you with that jab, you feel like someone hit you with a rock,” Du Plessis said afterward.

Strickland was bloodied after five grueling rounds against the powerful South African.

Du Plessis knew how to combine his attacks well and scored several takedowns against the American.

Strickland started magnificently and managed to keep the challenger at distance with his distance control.

“You’re a great man, thank you for bringing out the best in me tonight,” Du Plessis said. “The first three rounds were give and take, but in the last two, I was desperate in rounds four and five.”

To which Strickland later responded: “I called it from day one: it was going to be a war.”

Given the extremely close nature of the fight, there is a legitimate argument for a rematch, but Israel Adesanya may still return to town wanting to win back his old belt.

The division desperately needs fresh blood and perhaps Khamzat Chimaev can be the one to provide it. It will be fascinating to see what direction the UFC takes.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington claimed the vacant women’s bantamweight title. She showed a lot of heart to beat Marya Bueno Silva 29-26, 29-26, 29-25.

Then he said: ‘It feels surreal, Canada, what’s happening! I want to thank Dana for this opportunity, it’s been a long five years to get back to this.

‘I thank my coaches and everyone and home. My beautiful wife and my daughter. I expected to do a lot more, she was tough, it’s been a long five years and I had to climb mountains to get here. I went out and didn’t give up. Julianna, get better, I’ve been waiting for that fight for ten years.’

Arnold Allen came up short against Movsar Evloev on the main card, but there was better news for fellow Brit Sam Patterson, who won their preliminary bout with a first-round submission.