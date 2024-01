Fighting raged across Gaza and Israeli units raided the West Bank on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for post-war “Palestinian sovereignty”. There were reports of gunfire, air strikes and tank shelling in Khan Younis, Gaza’s main southern city. On Saturday evening, thousands of Israelis demonstrated calling for the return of hostages held in Gaza and early elections to oust Benjamin Netanyahu. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments.Â

Post navigation