Derian concludes his visit to Qatar

NNA – Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, concluded his visit to the State of Qatar by meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Charity, Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani.

The media office at Dar al-Fatwa stated that Sheikh Hamad Al Thani was briefed by Mufti Derian on the religious and national tasks carried out by Dar al-Fatwa and its affiliated institutions, and the support it needs for the religious and administrative apparatus, and assistance in implementing some projects, most notably the Imam al-Shafirsquo;i Mosque in Beirut.

Mufti Derian rejoiced at the good news of Qatari officials in their permanent support for Lebanon and the Lebanese, and for the Fatwa House, which is their first concern, and the Islamic and national guarantee that the House constitutes through its pioneering role in preserving Islam and national unity and work to advance the state and its institutions.

