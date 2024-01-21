Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    U.S. Personnel Injured in Attack on Iraq Base

    Scott Olson/Getty Images

    An attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad airbase on Saturday seriously wounded a member of Iraqi special forces and left U.S. personnel with minor injuries, according to Reuters.

    It was not immediately clear what weapons were involved in this attack. One anonymous official said that initial reports indicated the base was hit by ballistic missiles, while security sources in Iraq and one government source said the base was hit by rockets.

    A second U.S. official said the attack was carried out by militants from within Iraq.

