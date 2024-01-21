Amanda Holden makes sure all eyes are on her in a sequin ensemble as she dances up a storm to viral hit Murder On The Dancefloor at her daughter Lexi’s 18th birthday party.

Amanda Holden looked like she was having the time of her life on Saturday night, as she showed off her dance moves at her daughter Lexi’s 18th birthday party.

The radio presenter, 52, went all out to celebrate her eldest daughter's milestone birthday.

She threw on a pair of sparkly white pants covered in sequins and a matching backless top to show off a little more skin.

Amanda stood behind the DJ tables with a microphone and took the opportunity to play Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s hit Murder On The Dancefloor.

As the familiar tune began, she began to dance seductively against the wall, while all of Lexi’s friends applauded.

The birthday girl could be seen singing in the crowd in a spectacular beaded minidress.

Amanda then made her way through the crowd to find her doppelganger daughter and hand her the microphone.

The Britain’s Got Talent star continued to move among the teenagers and encourage them to dance.

She shared a video of the fun-filled moment on her Instagram, writing: ‘The latest trend’ in reference to Murder On The Dancefloor’s revival thanks to Saltburn.

Amanda shares her daughter Lexi with her husband Chris Hughes, as well as her 11-year-old daughter Hollie.

Lexi has already started following following in her mother’s showbiz footsteps, signing with Storm modeling agency in 2022.

At that moment, Amanda said: ‘Lexi was approached last year and obviously we were waiting until she turned 16 to sign something.

‘It’s something she really wants to do, so I’m going to take the lead from her. She is a very quiet girl but she knows what she thinks. She is very bright and she wants to continue her studies.

'There's no pressure and we'll see what happens. But finishing her education is very much her plan, she will have our support in whatever she decides to do.'

Discussing Lexi’s next steps last year, Amanda exclusively told MailOnline: ‘Storm has taken care of her.

“She’s 17 years old, but I think when she’s 18 we’ll start looking for her to be in that field.” They are currently working on her Lookbook.’

However, she has banned Lexi from appearing on hit reality show Love Island, despite the teenager being “obsessed” with the show.

Speaking on their Heart FM breakfast show with Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts, the trio discussed whether they would allow their children to take part in the show.

Ashley asked: ‘Would you ever let your kids go on Love Island?’ causing Amanda and Jamie to quickly dismiss the idea: ‘No! Absolutely not.’

Amanda continued: ‘No way, my daughter is turning 18 next year. She’s just another way to be famous, isn’t she? It’s not really about love. It’s just about looking attractive and just getting involved.

“It’s amazing TV, but it’s not really for love, so I don’t want my daughter anywhere near it.”

Jamie responded: “You don’t go on that show to find love.” You know what I mean? “It’s just manipulative.”

Lexi has already begun to follow in her mother’s showbiz footsteps, signing with modeling agency Storm in 2022.