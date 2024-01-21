Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    The 10 most expensive NFL teams to see in person

    Las Vegas Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium.

    George Rose/Getty Images

    The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121. The average cost for a family of four to see an NFL game this year was $632.The Las Vegas Raiders were the most expensive team to see in person this year.

    Inflation is still a weight on most Americans, but some things are rising in cost more than others.

    The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121, and the average cost for a family of four to attend a game was up 7.1% to $632, according to research made available to Business Insider from the sports marketing publishing company Team Marketing Report.

    Team Marketing Report collected data during surveys of all 32 National Football League teams, including the cost of parking, a souvenir cap, and four average ticket prices, hot dogs, small beers and soda. Using that information, it calculated a “fan cost index.”

    To be sure, there are cheaper ways to go to an NFL game but this calculation weighs the most common expenses a family might incur during the trip.

    Among the 10 most expensive NFL teams to see in person, only five made the playoffs this year.

    Here are the 10 most expensive teams to see and some of the costs that go into attending one of their games, according to Team Marketing Report.

    10. Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks fans

    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    2023 record: 9-8, did not make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $675

    Average ticket price: $128

    Small beer: $11

    Soda: $6

    Hot dog: $8

    Parking: $28

    2023 team revenue: $555 million, 14th in the NFL

    9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield fist bumps a fan.

    Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

    2023 record: 9-8, made the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $677

    Average ticket price: $124

    Small beer: $7

    Soda: $8

    Hot dog: $8

    Parking: $41

    2023 team revenue: $531 million, 24th in the NFL

    8. Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos fans

    Perry Knotts/Getty Images

    2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $678

    Average ticket price: $132

    Small beer: $8

    Soda: $6

    Hot dog: $6

    Parking: $29

    2023 team revenue: $563 million, 11th in the NFL

    7. Kansas City Chiefs
    Taylor Swift gives fans a high-five during the NFL playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $680

    Average ticket price: $132

    Small beer: $9

    Soda: $9

    Hot dog: $5

    Parking: $39

    2023 team revenue: $540 million, 21st in the NFL

    6. Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears fan.

    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    2023 record: 7-10, did not make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682

    Average ticket price: $130

    Small beer: $11

    Soda: $7

    Hot dog: $8

    Parking: $27

    2023 team revenue: $556 million, 13th in the NFL

    5. New England Patriots
    New England Patriots fans don’t mind a little snow.

    Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

    2023 record: 4-13, did not make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682

    Average ticket price: $143

    Small beer: $10

    Soda: $5

    Hot dog: $5

    Parking: $27

    2023 team revenue: $684 million, 4th in the NFL

    4. Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers Romeo Doubs celebrates with fans after a touchdown.

    David E. Klutho/Getty Images

    2023 record: 9-8, did make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $719

    Average ticket price: $141

    Small beer: $10

    Soda: $6

    Hot dog: $6

    Parking: $37

    2023 team revenue: $577 million, 10th in the NFL

    3. Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles fans.

    Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

    2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $738

    Average ticket price: $139

    Small beer: $12

    Soda: $6

    Hot dog: $6

    Parking: $57

    2023 team revenue: $598 million, 9th in the NFL

    2. San Francisco 49ers
    George Kittle takes a selfie with 49ers fans.

    Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire

    2023 record: 12-5, did make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $774

    Average ticket price: $161

    Small beer: $12

    Soda: $4

    Hot dog: $6

    Parking: $48

    2023 team revenue: $622 million, 6th in the NFL

    1. Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders fans with owner Mark Davis.

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs

    Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $801

    Average ticket price: $169

    Small beer: $11

    Soda: $3

    Hot dog: $3

    Parking: $30

    2023 team revenue: $729 million, 2nd in the NFL

