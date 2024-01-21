Las Vegas Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium.

George Rose/Getty Images

The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121. The average cost for a family of four to see an NFL game this year was $632.The Las Vegas Raiders were the most expensive team to see in person this year.

Inflation is still a weight on most Americans, but some things are rising in cost more than others.

The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121, and the average cost for a family of four to attend a game was up 7.1% to $632, according to research made available to Business Insider from the sports marketing publishing company Team Marketing Report.

Team Marketing Report collected data during surveys of all 32 National Football League teams, including the cost of parking, a souvenir cap, and four average ticket prices, hot dogs, small beers and soda. Using that information, it calculated a “fan cost index.”

To be sure, there are cheaper ways to go to an NFL game but this calculation weighs the most common expenses a family might incur during the trip.

Among the 10 most expensive NFL teams to see in person, only five made the playoffs this year.

Here are the 10 most expensive teams to see and some of the costs that go into attending one of their games, according to Team Marketing Report.

10. Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks fans Scott Taetsch/Getty Images 2023 record: 9-8, did not make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $675 Average ticket price: $128 Small beer: $11 Soda: $6 Hot dog: $8 Parking: $28 2023 team revenue: $555 million, 14th in the NFL 9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield fist bumps a fan. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images 2023 record: 9-8, made the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $677 Average ticket price: $124 Small beer: $7 Soda: $8 Hot dog: $8 Parking: $41 2023 team revenue: $531 million, 24th in the NFL 8. Denver Broncos Denver Broncos fans Perry Knotts/Getty Images 2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $678 Average ticket price: $132 Small beer: $8 Soda: $6 Hot dog: $6 Parking: $29 2023 team revenue: $563 million, 11th in the NFL 7. Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Swift gives fans a high-five during the NFL playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins. Jamie Squire/Getty Images 2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $680 Average ticket price: $132 Small beer: $9 Soda: $9 Hot dog: $5 Parking: $39 2023 team revenue: $540 million, 21st in the NFL 6. Chicago Bears Chicago Bears fan. Justin Casterline/Getty Images 2023 record: 7-10, did not make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682 Average ticket price: $130 Small beer: $11 Soda: $7 Hot dog: $8 Parking: $27 2023 team revenue: $556 million, 13th in the NFL 5. New England Patriots New England Patriots fans don’t mind a little snow. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire 2023 record: 4-13, did not make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682 Average ticket price: $143 Small beer: $10 Soda: $5 Hot dog: $5 Parking: $27 2023 team revenue: $684 million, 4th in the NFL 4. Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers Romeo Doubs celebrates with fans after a touchdown. David E. Klutho/Getty Images 2023 record: 9-8, did make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $719 Average ticket price: $141 Small beer: $10 Soda: $6 Hot dog: $6 Parking: $37 2023 team revenue: $577 million, 10th in the NFL 3. Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles fans. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images 2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $738 Average ticket price: $139 Small beer: $12 Soda: $6 Hot dog: $6 Parking: $57 2023 team revenue: $598 million, 9th in the NFL 2. San Francisco 49ers George Kittle takes a selfie with 49ers fans. Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire 2023 record: 12-5, did make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $774 Average ticket price: $161 Small beer: $12 Soda: $4 Hot dog: $6 Parking: $48 2023 team revenue: $622 million, 6th in the NFL 1. Las Vegas Raiders Las Vegas Raiders fans with owner Mark Davis. Ethan Miller/Getty Images 2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $801 Average ticket price: $169 Small beer: $11 Soda: $3 Hot dog: $3 Parking: $30 2023 team revenue: $729 million, 2nd in the NFL

Read the original article on Business Insider