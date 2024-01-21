Las Vegas Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium.
George Rose/Getty Images
The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121. The average cost for a family of four to see an NFL game this year was $632.The Las Vegas Raiders were the most expensive team to see in person this year.
Inflation is still a weight on most Americans, but some things are rising in cost more than others.
The average NFL ticket price jumped 8.6% this year to $121, and the average cost for a family of four to attend a game was up 7.1% to $632, according to research made available to Business Insider from the sports marketing publishing company Team Marketing Report.
Team Marketing Report collected data during surveys of all 32 National Football League teams, including the cost of parking, a souvenir cap, and four average ticket prices, hot dogs, small beers and soda. Using that information, it calculated a “fan cost index.”
To be sure, there are cheaper ways to go to an NFL game but this calculation weighs the most common expenses a family might incur during the trip.
Among the 10 most expensive NFL teams to see in person, only five made the playoffs this year.
Here are the 10 most expensive teams to see and some of the costs that go into attending one of their games, according to Team Marketing Report.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
2023 record: 9-8, did not make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $675
Average ticket price: $128
Small beer: $11
Soda: $6
Hot dog: $8
Parking: $28
2023 team revenue: $555 million, 14th in the NFL
Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images
2023 record: 9-8, made the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $677
Average ticket price: $124
Small beer: $7
Soda: $8
Hot dog: $8
Parking: $41
2023 team revenue: $531 million, 24th in the NFL
Perry Knotts/Getty Images
2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $678
Average ticket price: $132
Small beer: $8
Soda: $6
Hot dog: $6
Parking: $29
2023 team revenue: $563 million, 11th in the NFL
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $680
Average ticket price: $132
Small beer: $9
Soda: $9
Hot dog: $5
Parking: $39
2023 team revenue: $540 million, 21st in the NFL
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
2023 record: 7-10, did not make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682
Average ticket price: $130
Small beer: $11
Soda: $7
Hot dog: $8
Parking: $27
2023 team revenue: $556 million, 13th in the NFL
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire
2023 record: 4-13, did not make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $682
Average ticket price: $143
Small beer: $10
Soda: $5
Hot dog: $5
Parking: $27
2023 team revenue: $684 million, 4th in the NFL
David E. Klutho/Getty Images
2023 record: 9-8, did make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $719
Average ticket price: $141
Small beer: $10
Soda: $6
Hot dog: $6
Parking: $37
2023 team revenue: $577 million, 10th in the NFL
Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
2023 record: 11-6, did make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $738
Average ticket price: $139
Small beer: $12
Soda: $6
Hot dog: $6
Parking: $57
2023 team revenue: $598 million, 9th in the NFL
Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire
2023 record: 12-5, did make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $774
Average ticket price: $161
Small beer: $12
Soda: $4
Hot dog: $6
Parking: $48
2023 team revenue: $622 million, 6th in the NFL
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
2023 record: 8-9, did not make the playoffs
Fan cost index for a family of four to attend a game: $801
Average ticket price: $169
Small beer: $11
Soda: $3
Hot dog: $3
Parking: $30
2023 team revenue: $729 million, 2nd in the NFL