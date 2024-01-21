Inside Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan’s new home: Star offspring, 21, moves into epic flat with neon signs, framed Lionel Messi shirt, herringbone floors and a bizarre number of PLUGs

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have left the family nest as they start 2024 with an exciting new chapter in their relationship.

The couple have moved out of the Beckhams’ £31million home into an apartment together – with Romeo becoming the latest Beckham son to spread his wings.

And it looks like the couple’s new spot is starting to take shape as the duo have started sharing photos of their new digs on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Romeo, 21, shared a photo of their new apartment as he showed off the impressive living space.

The footballer stood in the middle of the reception room, which had a stylish wooden floor, bright white spotlights and white painted walls.

Romeo Beckham, 21, and his girlfriend Mia Regan, 21, have left the family nest as they move into their new home, complete with neon signs, incredible views and a bizarre number of plugs

In another photo taken at Christmas, Romeo gave fans a sneaky look at the couple’s living room as he posed next to their huge Christmas tree.

The pair shared a sneaky look at their new spot in one of Mia’s Tik Tok’s before Christmas, capturing the ‘Roomies and I’

The fitted kitchen, complete with white tiles, was on display in the snap, but what stood out most was the large number of black sockets that also adorned the wall behind Romeo.

The back wall was covered in a series of black rectangles, suggesting the couple will have no problem purchasing extension cords.

Although the location of the flat is unknown, Romeo and Mia appeared to have moved into an apartment in Battersea as images from Mia’s Instagram suggested the pair could see the power station from their window.

The main reception has a purple glow and a neon LED light with the text Hello Beautiful hangs on the wall.

Romeo has also hung a Messi football shirt on the wall and family photos line the window frame. The sporting legend plays for Romeo’s famous father David’s team Inter Miami CF.

The room also features a shoe rack against the wall and a coffee table, complete with incense sticks. Romeo is already kitting out the place with some personalized artwork as he shared a photo of a piece by artist Diogo Snow.

Smiling as he held the large frame, Romeo wrote: “My broooo @diogo_snow.”

Romeo is already kitting out the place with some personalized artwork as he shared a photo of a piece by artist Diogo Snow

In another blurry photo, a large flat-screen TV hangs on the wall and the couple has decorated the other areas with a collection of prints

Romeo, who is known for his love for cars, will have no problem parking as he shared a photo of the apartment’s underground parking garage

Mia also shared her love of cooking on Instagram and gave a little sneak peek of the couple’s worktop

He also shared a photo of the building’s lobby, which features an industrial-looking waiting area and a white couch

Romeo was inspired by his famous father with his framed football shirt

Complete with a wooden knife block, electric hob and luxury coffee maker, the model laid out her ingredients as she prepared for dinner.

The star is not only following in the footsteps of his father’s football career, but has also inherited David’s love of Lego.

David previously revealed he likes playing with Lego because it ‘helps him relax’ and it seems Romeo also likes to build with the bricks.

The star shared an impressive model of a Lego Concorde he built, as it sat proudly on the oak table by the window.

He also shared a photo of another work in progress that sat on the couple’s oak dining table.

Romeo shares his dad’s love of cars after he was seen driving around London in an £80,000 Maserati Levante in May last year, and the star won’t have any problem parking as he shared a photo of the property’s underground car park apartment.

The pair made the living space extra homely with an array of plants, a flat-screen TV and coffee tables

Romeo and Mia started dating in May 2019, but it wasn’t until a year later that Mia made her first appearance on Romeo’s Instagram when they made their relationship “red carpet official.”

The pair then sadly split in July 2022 after a three-year romance, with Romeo deleting all traces of Mia from his Instagram.

But just four months later, Romeo hinted at their reconciliation with a cleverly cropped photo of him receiving a kiss on the cheek from a mysterious love interest.

He then finally confirmed that they had rekindled their romance when they were both spotted on a night out with their friends to celebrate Mia’s 20th birthday.

Romeo also raved about the ‘gorgeous’ model on her big day by sharing some throwback photos in a sweet birthday tribute.

During their short time apart, Mia remained friends with his family and even worked with his mother Victoria Beckham on her self-titled fashion brand.

It is believed that the toll of a long-distance relationship and their conflicting work schedules ultimately contributed to the breakup with Romeo pursuing a football career in Miami, Florida.

And Romeo has reportedly left his football career in the US behind him after he and Mia struggled with a long-distance relationship.

The football star decided to permanently join West London club Brentford B instead of his father’s club Inter Miami CF II as he reignited things with his beloved girlfriend.

Since getting back together, the pair appear to be closer than ever and have now taken the next step by moving into their own home together.