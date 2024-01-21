Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    ‘Israel’ violently bombs Khan Younis, killing and wounding dozens

    Several Palestinians were martyred by Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza when Israeli aircraft executed attacks on Sunday dawn, marking the 107th day of the genocide.nbsp;

    Medical sources explained that occupation warplanes targeted the al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, killing several civilians and wounding dozens.

    The occupation#39;s artillery shelling continued targeting the vicinity ofnbsp;Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, while warboats bombarded the coastal areas of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

    Al Mayadeen#39;snbsp;correspondent in Gaza reported that the occupation forces also fired smoke bombs and artillery shells on the al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Younis.

    Warplanes also bombed the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in a major fire in one of the homes and factories near the target location, and also struck a house in the al-Shati camp, west of Gaza.

    In Rafah, by the Egyptian border, Israeli warplanes launched violent fire belts surrounding thenbsp;Gaza European Hospital. The death toll for Palestinians in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes is inching closer tonbsp;25,000 martyrs, with 62,388 individuals sustaining injuries. — Al Mayadeen Englishnbsp;

