Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    News

    Elle Macpherson shows off her statuesque figure in a striped suit as she leaves the Channel 10 studios in Sydney, after sharing her thoughts on aging ahead of her 60th birthday.

    By

    Jan 21, 2024
    By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 06:56 EST, January 21, 2024 | Updated: 07:04 EST, January 21, 2024

    Elle Macpherson looked the statuesque figure that made her famous on Sunday.

    The 59-year-old model left Channel Ten Studios in Sydney after her interview on The Sunday Project in a stylish pinstripe suit.

    The navy three-piece style was paired with designer flat sandals in a soft brown hue.

    The model kept her makeup natural with light pink lipstick and swept her blonde hair out of her face.

    Elle carried a cream straw bag and completed her look with sunglasses and some silver accessories.

    Elle Macpherson (pictured) looked the statuesque figure that made her famous on Sunday.

    The beauty looked radiant and youthful as she appeared on The Sunday Project this weekend to talk about her thoughts on aging.

    “I feel like we’ve really come to understand that youth and beauty, which is what we always thought was inextricably linked, we now understand is wellness and beauty,” she said.

    ‘When you feel good, you feel beautiful. You feel empowered. You feel a sense of vitality. And people are moving toward understanding how they feel, which is incredibly important. It reflects her appearance,” Elle added.

    The statuesque beauty went on to say that she is finding more strength than ever in her wellness journey.

    ‘The ’40s were about understanding what it meant to be well. And for me it was about emotional, physical, spiritual and mental well-being, and seeing it as something integrated. I used to compartmentalize them,” she said.

    ‘My 50s were about integrating that into my life, experiencing it, making it real, making it tangible and my 60s will be about sharing that journey with other people, helping to empower them on their wellness journey. So it’s one year of service.’

    She’s in Australia for the first time in four years to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her health brand WelleCo and show her boyfriend Doyle Bramhall around her hometown.

    The three-piece navy number was paired with designer flat sandals in a soft brown hue.

    By

