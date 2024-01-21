Saudi Foreign Minister warns of the risk of escalating tension in the region

NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, confirmed that the Kingdom is ldquo;deeply concernedrdquo; that tensions in the Red Sea, amid Houthi attacks in Yemen and US strikes on Houthi targets, may spiral out of control and lead to an escalation of the conflict in the region,quot; according to quot;Reutersquot;.

He said in an interview with Fareed Zakaria, presenter of the GPS program on CNN, broadcasted today: ldquo;I mean, of course, we are very concerned…As you know, we are going through a very difficult and dangerous time in the region, and that is why we call for a halt to the escalation.rdquo;

The Saudi Foreign Minister indicated that the Kingdom quot;believes in freedom of navigation and wants to calm tensions in the region.quot;

He added: quot;We, of course, strongly believe in freedom of navigation. This is something that must be protected. But we also need to protect the security and stability of the region. Therefore, we are strongly focused on calming the situation as much as possible.quot;

nbsp;

============