Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Foreign Minister warns of the risk of escalating tension in the region

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, confirmed that the Kingdom is ldquo;deeply concernedrdquo; that tensions in the Red Sea, amid Houthi attacks in Yemen and US strikes on Houthi targets, may spiral out of control and lead to an escalation of the conflict in the region,quot; according to quot;Reutersquot;.

    He said in an interview with Fareed Zakaria, presenter of the GPS program on CNN, broadcasted today: ldquo;I mean, of course, we are very concerned…As you know, we are going through a very difficult and dangerous time in the region, and that is why we call for a halt to the escalation.rdquo;

    The Saudi Foreign Minister indicated that the Kingdom quot;believes in freedom of navigation and wants to calm tensions in the region.quot;

    He added: quot;We, of course, strongly believe in freedom of navigation. This is something that must be protected. But we also need to protect the security and stability of the region. Therefore, we are strongly focused on calming the situation as much as possible.quot;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Conor Bradley makes his first top-flight start in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the visitors looking to go five points clear in the top

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Nikki Haley Tries to Appeal to New Hampshire Independents Without Alienating Trump Voters

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Moms for Liberty leaders are behind a new charter school, which will have little government oversight even as taxpayers fund it

    Jan 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Conor Bradley makes his first top-flight start in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the visitors looking to go five points clear in the top

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Nikki Haley Tries to Appeal to New Hampshire Independents Without Alienating Trump Voters

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Moms for Liberty leaders are behind a new charter school, which will have little government oversight even as taxpayers fund it

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Kristen Stewart’s Ultra-Violent, Sex-Filled Lesbian Bodybuilder Thriller

    Jan 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy