Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Give ‘Support’ to Kate Middleton and King Charles

Harry and Meghan offer olive branch?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton and King Charles to offer their support as they face their respective health crises.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Kate was having abdominal surgery for an as-yet unknown condition (with a long recovery period that will mean she will be out of the public eye until around Easter), and that Charles would this coming week be receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate.

