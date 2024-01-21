Emma Bunton turns 48! Victoria Beckham and Holly Willoughby share sweet memories as they star as stars celebrate the Spice Girls’ birthday.

Emma Bunton was showered with love from her famous friends on Sunday as she celebrated her 48th birthday.

The Spice Girl was inundated with Instagram posts from her former bandmates and friends as they shared throwback snaps and sweet messages.

Leading the way was Victoria Beckham, 49, who shared a photo from her time in the band, adding ‘Kisses xxx’.

Holly Willoughby, 42, uploaded a sweet selfie of the couple hugging and added “love you for a long time.”

Days earlier she had shared another sweet post as they celebrated Emma’s birthday early with a girls’ night out alongside Nicole Appleton, Christine Lampard, PR guru Niki de Metz and music talent manager Shiarra Bell.

Spice Girls star Geri Horner shared sweet snaps with her bandmate which she captioned: ‘Happy birthday! Dear @emmaleebunton. Wishing you lots of love. Have a great day!’

Melanie C also had kind words for her bandmate, sharing: ‘Happy birthday baby! @emmaleebunton. I love you with all my heart, thank you for the incredible memories you continue to create with me on and off stage.

‘You are my best friend, my greatest support and the best hugger in the world. I hope your day is as beautiful as you are .’

Leigh Francis, known by his stage name Keith Lemon, shared a video of the moment he met Emma and wrote: “This was 20 years ago when I met the lovely @emmaleebunton and we’ve been good friends ever since.

‘Happy birthday Emma, ​​have a great day! Big Love! From me and from all the Francis’sss xxxx’

All Saints star Nicole posted a sweet selfie covered in birthday-themed emojis.

Manager Shiarra opted for a sweet throwback with Emma and Holly, captioning her post: ‘It’s our baby’s birthday! Happy birthday darling @emmaleebunton, the kindest, naughtiest, funniest girl inside and out, we love you so much!

‘Have the best day, soul sister, here’s to another year of laughter, joy, love and mischief #friendswhoarefamily ’

Will Young shared a sweet snapshot with the singer to pay her happy birthday.

Emma also took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal how she spent her big day.

She revealed she was enjoying a holiday with her husband Jade Jones as she shared a series of pictures from their special morning.

After dancing in bed and enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast, she stepped outside to get some fresh air with her husband and shared a photo of the couple kissing.

She captioned the post: ‘Perfect birthday morning. My love my Life! ’

The trip comes after Emma celebrated her birthday early with her closest friends.

Holly shared a smiling selfie of the group as they enjoyed catching up.

Along with the sweet snap, Holly gushed: ”Happiest birthday baby! I wish you a very happy (early) birthday… I love you!’

The group occasionally shares information about their reunions and posted a group photo last January when they gathered for Emma’s birthday in what has become an annual tradition.

Emma also took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal how she spent her big day. She revealed that she was enjoying a holiday with her husband Jade Jones.