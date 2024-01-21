Ismail Haniyeh holds talks in Turkey

NNA – The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, met on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Turkey, according to Agence France-Presse quoting diplomatic sources today, without specifying the location of the meeting.

The sources explained that the talks held by Haniyeh dealt with ldquo;the release of hostagesrdquo; who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

The sources stated, quot;During the meeting, issues were discussed such as approving a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, increasing humanitarian aid, releasing hostages, and a two-state solution for lasting peace.quot;

