Sun. Jan 21st, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Ismail Haniyeh holds talks in Turkey

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , ,

    NNA – The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, met on Saturday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Turkey, according to Agence France-Presse quoting diplomatic sources today, without specifying the location of the meeting.

    The sources explained that the talks held by Haniyeh dealt with ldquo;the release of hostagesrdquo; who had been held in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

    The sources stated, quot;During the meeting, issues were discussed such as approving a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, increasing humanitarian aid, releasing hostages, and a two-state solution for lasting peace.quot;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Conor Bradley makes his first top-flight start in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the visitors looking to go five points clear in the top

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Nikki Haley Tries to Appeal to New Hampshire Independents Without Alienating Trump Voters

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Moms for Liberty leaders are behind a new charter school, which will have little government oversight even as taxpayers fund it

    Jan 21, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Bournemouth vs Liverpool – Premier League: Live results, team news and updates as Conor Bradley makes his first top-flight start in place of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with the visitors looking to go five points clear in the top

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Nikki Haley Tries to Appeal to New Hampshire Independents Without Alienating Trump Voters

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Moms for Liberty leaders are behind a new charter school, which will have little government oversight even as taxpayers fund it

    Jan 21, 2024
    News

    Kristen Stewart’s Ultra-Violent, Sex-Filled Lesbian Bodybuilder Thriller

    Jan 21, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy