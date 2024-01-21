Washington demands that Israel explains the killing of a Palestinian who holds American citizenship

NNA -nbsp;The US State Department called on Israel to explain the killing of an American citizen in the West Bank.nbsp;The father of an American boy of Palestinian origin who was killed by Israeli fire is mobilizing against US support for Israel.

The US State Department confirmed that work is underway to uncover the circumstances of the killing of the American citizen, according to #39;Russia Today#39;.

It indicated that a request had been submitted to the Israeli authorities to provide more information about the killing of the American citizen.

American citizen Tawfiq Hafez Ajaq, 17 years old, was killed on Friday by Israeli forcesrsquo; gunfire east of the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted a source at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah as saying, ldquo;Hejazi was shot in the head, and his injury was described as critical before his death was announced.rdquo;

Earlier, Ajak#39;s father, who holds American citizenship, criticized the military support provided by the United States to Israel.

His criticism came during his son#39;s funeral on Saturday in the village of Al-Mazraa Al-Sharqiya, located in the West Bank, where the family lives.

