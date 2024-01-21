Patriots reportedly set first interview for offensive coordinator vacancy with former assistant

Patriots

Jerod Mayo’s first scheduled interview to replace Bill O’Brien is with someone he worked with on the Patriots coaching staff for four seasons.

Nick Caley worked as the Rams’ tight ends coach in 2023 after eight years with the Patriots. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

The first known candidate for the Patriots’ offensive coordinator vacancy is someone who has ties to the organization.

Former Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley will interview to become the team’s next offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Caley, who currently works as the Rams’ tight ends coach, is scheduled to speak with the Patriots on Monday.

Caley, who will also celebrate his 41st birthday on Monday, has spent the vast majority of his NFL coaching career with the Patriots. New England hired Caley during the 2015 offseason, making him an offensive assistant. After two seasons in the organization, Caley was promoted to tight ends coach, a position he held for six years. He also briefly served as fullbacks coach during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

When Josh McDaniels left his position as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator during the 2022 offseason, there was speculation that Caley was the leading candidate for the job. However, the Patriots took an unorthodox approach to replacing McDaniels, opting not to name an offensive coordinator but rather Matt Patricia as his playcaller and Joe Judge as his quarterbacks coach.

Caley remained in New England for one more season after that. He opted to leave for the Rams during the 2023 offseason after his contract expired, and the Patriots also hired Bill O’Brien to be his next offensive coordinator before his departure.

The Patriots interviewed Caley for their offensive coordinator vacancy last offseason. He also interviewed with the Jets and Texans for their offensive coordinator vacancies before heading to the Rams to work with Sean McVay.

When Caley was viewed as a possible candidate to replace McDaniels during the 2022 offseason, veteran Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. explained to The Athleticby Jeff Howe why Caley could be a solid offensive coordinator.

“When you coach tight ends, you’re coaching a position that transcends the entire offense,” Scarnecchia said at the time. “He is involved in the passing game, so Nick has been in all the passing game meetings. And the run game, so he’s been in every run game meeting. Nick has been to a lot of meetings, as has Joe Judge. They have to get someone who can mentor the quarterback. “Someone has to supervise the offense.”

The Rams tight end unit had a relatively average season in the passing game. Tyler Higbee led the unit in receiving, recording 47 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. The Rams’ other tight ends combined for 15 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown.

McVay praised Caley for helping young tight ends Davis Allen and Hunter Long emerge as run blockers midseason. It’s unclear what role Caley had in the Rams’ running game, but if he did, the results were good. Second-year running back Kyren Williams was third in the league in carries, totaling 1,144 rushing yards on 5.0 yards per carry despite missing five games.

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator position became vacant when O’Brien was officially named Ohio State’s offensive coordinator on Friday. O’Brien’s return to New England was not as many expected. The Patriots ranked 30th in total offense and tied for last in scoring. Additionally, Mac Jones continued to regress before being benched for good in Week 12 en route to a 4-13 season, leading to the team parting ways with Bill Belichick.

Offensive coordinator is just one of the few notable jobs new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is looking to fill in his first weeks on the job. The team has also requested to interview candidates for defensive coordinator and special teams coach positions. So far, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington is the only known internal candidate for either of those roles. He is reportedly scheduled to interview for the defensive coordinator position.