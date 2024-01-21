RAUNCHY TLC dating show Love and Translation sees three single men forced to communicate with love interests via TOUCH, resulting in X-rated bedroom action and passionate make-out sessions.

A new TLC dating show leaves its three singles with no choice but to communicate with their potential partners through the use of touch, and one contestant cheekily admitted that this opened the floodgates to kisses and even intense cuddling.

Love and Translation, which premieres on the network Sunday, follows three American men who move to a luxurious villa in the Dominican Republic with 12 women.

The inconvenient? The women, who come from all over the world, do not speak English.

Ahead of the series’ launch, DailyMail.com spoke exclusively to the three bachelors, Tripp Bromley, Dylan Hodge and Kahlil Haughton, as well as host Sangita Patel, and they revealed that things became intimate when they were forced to explore other mediums Communication.

TLC’s Love and Translation will be the most steamy show yet as singles are forced to communicate through touch due to language barriers.

A couple gets hot and heavy under the sheets judging by the raunchy trailer, with the three singletons confirming to DailyMail.com that “touching was our most useful form of communication.”

The trailer alone is full of skin-to-skin contact, including Tripp sharing a passionate kiss with one of the women while in a body of water, while Dylan appears to get frisky under the covers with another.

“They touch each other a lot,” Sangita joked, while promising that this social experiment is “unique” and that the trio had “a lot of fun.”

“I think touch was the best substitute we had,” said Kahlil, a 24-year-old contestant.

‘You can make someone feel comfortable by touching them, like dancing. And it feels natural.”

The Texas native continued: ‘I feel like playing was, in some ways, our most useful form of communication. And I mean, sometimes that led to me liking more kisses and some other extra things or something.

“I think it was one of the most useful things we did.”

Dylan, 21, agreed, adding: “When you can’t use language, you have to rely on other senses to communicate.

‘So, we used all the other options. Everything else in the tool belt was ripped out.

Kahlil (pictured) revealed: ‘Sometimes [touching] would lead to me liking more kisses and some other extra things’

None of the 12 women in Love and Translation can speak English, causing a roadblock.

Presenter Sangita Patel told DailyMail.com: “There’s a lot of contact between them,” adding that the trio had a lot of fun.

Overall, singles described their time on Love and Translation as “really humbling” and “pivotal.”

California native Tripp, 30, noted that as the show develops, the trio becomes “a little more sophisticated with our nonverbal communication.”

He continued on DailyMail.com: ‘One of the things that stood out is that I learned to communicate with just my eyes.

“You can do a lot more with that, listening and communicating than with caveman basics.”

Cameras didn’t shy away from capturing the action as their romances deepened, and the singles weren’t camera shy.

Tripp said: ‘I realized everything was under surveillance and I never thought about it.

‘For all of us, [the cameras] They were just one factor that was included in the situation, so we chose to focus on the presence of the moment here.

The three Love and Translation singles, Kahlil Haughton, Dylan Hodge and Tripp Bromley (pictured left to right)

The 12 women, from countries such as Japan, Brazil, France, Morocco and South Korea.

Overall, Tripp noted that the overall vibe of the show was a “true open love experience.”

He said: “Everyone has freedom, everyone’s heart is open or closed.”

“It was a really humbling and heartwarming experience for everyone, one way or another.”

While they kept the outcome of the series a secret, Sangita hinted, “Love is a universal language and I really think that comes through in the end.”

Love and Translation premieres Sunday, January 21 at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC.