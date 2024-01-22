Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat and fell further behind in the title race.

Mitchell Weiser’s goal on the hour mark secured a big win for the visitors

Sir Jim Ratcliffe should target Thomas Tuchel, he has unfinished business. everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Harry Kane’s hopes of claiming the first league title of his career were damaged when Bayern Munich lost 1-0 at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday.

A goal from Mitchell Weiser in the 59th minute condemned Thomas Tuchel’s team to defeat and left them seven points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the Bundesliga title.

It was Werder’s first win in Munich since 2008 and Bayern’s second league defeat of the campaign.

The result leaves Bayern with 41 points in second position and with one game less. Leverkusen are on 48 points following their last-gasp 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

At first, the hosts struggled to break down Werder’s disciplined defense at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich fell further behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race with defeat to Werder Bremen.

Mitchell Weiser’s second-half goal secured the visitors’ first win against their former club since 2008.

Harry Kane far from his clinical best, missing a couple of solid opportunities at the Allianz Arena

Your browser does not support iframes.

The visitors also put the ball into the net on a quick counterattack in the 25th minute, but Justin Njinmah’s attempt was ruled out for a foul early in the play.

Former Bayern player Weiser did one better in the 59th minute, entering the area, then stepping back to shake off the scoring and fire an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The hosts then pushed forward but had no clear plan as top scorer Harry Kane missed the goal with a close-range header in the 72nd.

Kane’s former Spurs team-mate Eric Dier was included in the traveling squad after arriving on loan last week, but was not called up as Tuchel’s side unsuccessfully sought an equaliser.

Eric Dier was not called up from the bench on his debut as the hosts looked for an equalizer

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, launching with a preview show today and every week this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

Werder goalkeeper Michael Zetterer then deflected a shot from Leroy Sané in the 79th minute before deflecting the ball off Kane’s head a little later as the visitors held on to their major league victory.

Dier could make his debut when Bayern host Union Berlin on Wednesday as points become increasingly valuable in the race to keep the pressure on Xabi Alonso’s runaway leaders.