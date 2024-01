NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a statement this eveningnbsp;in which it indicated that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and respondingnbsp;to the Israeli attacks against Lebanese villages and civilians, the most recent of which was today#39;snbsp;raid on the town of Kafra, its fighters targetednbsp;the Avivimnbsp;settlement this afternoonnbsp;using missile weapons that hit anbsp;residential house causing casualties.

