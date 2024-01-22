Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    El-Sisi warns Ethiopia against harming Somalia

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , ,

    NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his rejection of the agreement that Somaliland signed with Ethiopia, stressing his countryrsquo;s refusal to interfere in Somaliarsquo;s affairs or harm its territorial integrity, according to Sky News Arabia.

    El-Sisi said during a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud: ldquo;Concerning the agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia, we indicated that Egyptnbsp;had a clear position that was recorded and a statement was issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejecting this agreement, and then we confirmed Egyptrsquo;s refusal to interfere innbsp;the affairs of Somalia or harming its territorial integrity.rdquo; He addednbsp;that this issue ldquo;is one of the points discussed with the Somali president.rdquo;

