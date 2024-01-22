Heartbreaking tributes are pouring in after army soldier and influencer Michelle Young committed suicide just days after her baby daughter’s birthday.

A US Army soldier and fitness influencer committed suicide just days after her daughter’s 12th birthday.

On January 20, friends of Sergeant Michelle Young, 34, shared the news that she had taken her own life. Days earlier, Young shared a post celebrating her daughter Gracie’s birthday with her audience of more than 100,000 followers.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest girl I’ve ever met,” Young wrote. “She is a force to be reckoned with, she is resourceful, ambitious, kind, compassionate, intelligent, hard-working, fun and selfless.

‘I cried the whole time I did this. I love you forever, child. The best part of my life is being your mom.’

His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from friends online and on his social media pages.

‘Michelle was always very kind to me. “We talk often about our daughters and how similar they are,” her friend Brianna Hasan wrote on a GoFundMe page. ‘I know she loved Gracie more than anything. I can’t believe this happened.’

US Army soldier and influencer Michelle Young, 34, committed suicide a few days after her daughter’s 12th birthday.

Young was a sergeant who served two tours in Afghanistan. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 and returned home at age 24, shortly after his daughter’s second birthday.

Friends remembered Young as the loving single mother of 12-year-old Gracie.

The Prescott, Arizona, resident enlisted in the Army at age 17. He returned from his first deployment seven years later, shortly after his daughter’s second birthday.

“I was in the military before I was a mother,” Young wrote on Instagram. ‘I volunteered for this life, she didn’t. She has had to be away from her only father during multiple deployments, TDY and training, but she never complains.’

In October, Young posted a series of photos in which she and Gracie, both adoring Chiefs fans, dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The 34-year-old served two tours in Afghanistan, most recently in 2021. That same year, she extended her military contract to serve 20 years. In September, she had turned 16 years old.

In her spare time, Young volunteered in crisis and trauma response while also volunteering at a local shelter for homeless women and children. In a post, she explained that her passion for service was sparked by the suicide of her own brother.

“That day changed my life forever, but it also created a passion for helping others that I don’t think I would have had if I hadn’t experienced the pain of losing him,” Young explained.

Military values ​​were deeply rooted in his family. The soldier often spoke about her grandfather, a Navy veteran who served in World War II.

“As a child, the thought of enlisting in the military never crossed my mind,” the 34-year-old wrote, adding that the only person she knew who had served at the time of her enlistment was her grandfather. “I didn’t know any women who were in the military.”

The soldier had more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shared photos from her vacations abroad.

In her spare time, Young volunteered at a local homeless shelter and worked as a crisis and trauma response volunteer.

The 34-year-old was also a model for Curves N Combatboots, a veteran-owned sportswear brand.

The mother of one lost her own brother to suicide, which sparked her passion for helping others.

Sarah Maine, chief operating officer of veteran-owned activewear brand Curves N Combatboots, broke the news of Young’s death through a GoFundMe campaign.

“Our good friend and athlete Michelle was taken from us by suicide,” he wrote.

“Michelle was a beautiful soul, an incredible friend, a single mother, a trooper, and she is proof that you never know what someone is going through or what the hell they may be fighting.”

Young’s daughter, Maine explained, “was his whole world” and the campaign was organized to help Gracie “with anything she might need.” We know Michelle would appreciate it if we all took care of her now.

It is unclear how or where Young took his life.

Friends left comments during the campaign to commemorate Young’s life.

‘Michelle was an angel when I needed her, and I could never repay her for her kindness in this earthly world. So I’ll do it for her daughter,” Nicole Jimerson wrote.

On Facebook, Tatiana Mendes described Young, who was her maid of honor, as her “best friend.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to survive without your light in my life,” Mendes wrote. ‘You have touched many of our lives. The thought of you not being around is unfathomable.

He added: ‘I promise you that I will be there for Gracie forever and ever. Rest in peace my sweet angel.’

Young often spoke of his grandfather, a World War II veteran who served in the Navy, and wrote in a post that he was the only person he knew who had served at the time of his enlistment.

In a GoFundMe campaign, a friend commented that Young’s daughter was “her whole world.”

She was remembered as “a beautiful soul, an incredible friend, a single mother, a soldier” and “proof that you never know what someone is going through or what the hell they may be fighting.”

A friend described Young as “an angel when I needed one” and lamented that she “was never able to repay him for his kindness in this earthly world.”

Young’s last Instagram post was dedicated to his daughter on her birthday. “The best part of my life is being your mom,” she wrote.

“Wish you would have called an old friend,” one friend wrote, sharing a photo of the duo together. “I hope you have found the peace you were looking for.”

Vet Radio Syndicate, a veteran-oriented media channel, remembered Young as “a dear friend and a wonderful soul.”

“We sponsored her in some of her fitness competitions, as well as having her appear and do shows about recruiting for the Army and National Guard,” a social media post reads.

‘Yesterday she took her life and the demons won whatever battle she was fighting… No one knows what drives people over the edge and sometimes those demons just won’t let them go.

‘Wave young lady, we will miss you.’

Tyr Symank, a fellow soldier and old friend of Young’s, left his own message reflecting on his life.

“Wish you’d called an old friend,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the duo together. “I hope you have found the peace you were looking for.”

Symank re-shared an illustration of Young with angel wings hugging her daughter on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Deep down, beyond the mental health issues, the personal dramas, the social media…this is who I knew Michelle was.”