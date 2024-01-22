Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    The Indonesian mountain of Merapi is bursting and causes ash over the eastern slopes

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , , ,
    The Indonesian mountain of Merapi is bursting and causes ash over the eastern slopes

    2 minutes ago

    Merapi, located in West Sumatra, Indonesia, experienced another eruption on Sunday, January 21, with axle raining down on the eastern slopes of the mountain. The Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) reported that the eruption took place around 2.14 pm local time with an amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 239.64 seconds. “The wind around the top of Merapi mountain is dominant to the east, it is reported that the eastern slope is influenced by volcanic ash,” said BPPTKG. The last eruption of Merapi on December 4 resulted in the death of 11 climbers who were in the area when the incident took place. On images recorded by local resident @bocahe__tuhan you can see how a huge ash cloud comes from the direction of the volcano. Credit: Bocahe Tuhan Via StoryFul

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy