The Indonesian mountain of Merapi is bursting and causes ash over the eastern slopes

Merapi, located in West Sumatra, Indonesia, experienced another eruption on Sunday, January 21, with axle raining down on the eastern slopes of the mountain. The Center for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) reported that the eruption took place around 2.14 pm local time with an amplitude of 70 mm and a duration of 239.64 seconds. “The wind around the top of Merapi mountain is dominant to the east, it is reported that the eastern slope is influenced by volcanic ash,” said BPPTKG. The last eruption of Merapi on December 4 resulted in the death of 11 climbers who were in the area when the incident took place. On images recorded by local resident @bocahe__tuhan you can see how a huge ash cloud comes from the direction of the volcano. Credit: Bocahe Tuhan Via StoryFul