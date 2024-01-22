Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Netanyahu Ignores Biden, Doubles Down on Opposition to Two-State Solution

    A day after his first phone call in weeks with President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on his opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state, ignoring U.S. pressure to agree to a two-state solution amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

    “I will not compromise on full Israeli security control of the entire area west of the Jordan River—and that is irreconcilable with a Palestinian state,” the Israeli leader wrote in Hebrew on X. That area includes the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, in which Israel has for years built settlements and a wall separating Palestinian villages from one another, in violation of international law.

    President Biden previously suggested a disarmed Palestinian state as “one of a number of types of two state solutions.” The two-state solution has the support of most of the international community, including the U.S. and its allies, and Netanyahu’s recent comments came under fire from a number of sources.

