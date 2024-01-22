Jrue Holiday and Al Horford ruled out for Celtics-Rockets game

celts

Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet, among others, could see some additional minutes.

Jrue Holiday and Al Horford get up to recover against the Chicago Bulls. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics (32-10) will be without Jrue Holiday and Al Horford when they face Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets (20-21) on the road Sunday at 7 p.m.

Both were initially questionable, then the team waived each veteran the afternoon before the game.

Holiday (sprained right elbow) has played in 39 of the Celtics’ 42 games this season, including each of the last 10. He missed a game against the San Antonio Spurs on New Year’s Eve due to the same injury , and it seems that it is still not completely cured.

Horford’s status is not a surprise, as the Celtics continue to rest him for one of two consecutive games. Boston faces the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:30 p.m., so Horford should be ready for that, barring a twist.

In Holiday’s absence, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are expected to take on slightly expanded roles. With Horford out, it could mean Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta see extended action.

The Celtics will look to bounce back after a 102-100 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. This is the start of a three-game road trip, then they return home for a six-game homestand.