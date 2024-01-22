Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Saudi Foreign Minister: No normalization with Israel without resolving the Palestinian issue

    NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said in an interview with CNN broadcast today that relations with Israel cannot be normalized without a solution to the Palestinian issue.

    In response to a question about the impossibility of establishing normal relations without a path leading to a viable Palestinian state, the Saudi minister said: ldquo;This is the only way to achieve that. So, yes, because we need stability. Stability will only be achieved by resolving the Palestinian issue.rdquo;

    The Foreign Minister#39;s statements were part of an interview that was recorded on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held last week in Davos, Switzerland, and broadcast by CNN today.

    He said: quot;Saudi Arabia#39;s focus at present is on reducing the escalation of the conflict in Gaza and stopping the civilian deaths there.quot;

    He added: quot;What we see is that the Israelis are crushing Gaza and the civilian population in Gaza…There is absolutely no need for that and this is completely unacceptable and must stop.quot;

