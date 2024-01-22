“Islamic Al-Rissala Scouts”: Martyrs and wounded in the Israeli raid on a car in Kafra, including two wounded paramedics

NNA – The Central Civil Defense Operations Room of the ldquo;Islamic Al-Rissalanbsp;Scoutsrdquo; Association issued the following statement: ldquo;While civil defense paramedics from the Islamic Al-Rissalanbsp;Scouts Association were heading to carry out their humanitarian tasks in their deployment centers, the Zionist enemy attacked a civilian car in the town of Kafra, which led to the fall of martyrs and wounded, including two injured paramedics from the association, who were transferred tonbsp;hospital to receive treatment and whose condition is now stable.rdquo;

