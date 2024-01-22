Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    Lebanon News

    “Islamic Al-Rissala Scouts”: Martyrs and wounded in the Israeli raid on a car in Kafra, including two wounded paramedics

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Central Civil Defense Operations Room of the ldquo;Islamic Al-Rissalanbsp;Scoutsrdquo; Association issued the following statement: ldquo;While civil defense paramedics from the Islamic Al-Rissalanbsp;Scouts Association were heading to carry out their humanitarian tasks in their deployment centers, the Zionist enemy attacked a civilian car in the town of Kafra, which led to the fall of martyrs and wounded, including two injured paramedics from the association, who were transferred tonbsp;hospital to receive treatment and whose condition is now stable.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy