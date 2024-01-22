Ron DeSantis drops out of White House race: Florida governor ends run, backs TRUMP in stunning move BEFORE New Hampshire primary

<!–

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential primaries on Sunday.

It comes just two days before the New Hampshire primary, and after two terrible polls showed DeSantis with just 6 percent support in the nation’s first primary.

Now the Republican primaries are a two-way race, with only former President Donald Trump and his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley vying for the nomination.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Nashua, New Hampshire on January 19

DeSantis’ campaign on Sunday vehemently denied to DailyMail.com any rumors that might surface about DeSantis’ plans to quit — but just hours later the governor released a video on X, formerly Twitter, ending his bid.