    Ron DeSantis drops out of White House race: Florida governor ends run, backs TRUMP in stunning move BEFORE New Hampshire primary

    By

    Jan 21, 2024
    By Katelyn Caralle, American political reporter for Dailymail.Com in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

    Published: 2:59 PM EST, January 21, 2024 | Updated: 3:09 PM EST, January 21, 2024

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his 2024 presidential primaries on Sunday.

    It comes just two days before the New Hampshire primary, and after two terrible polls showed DeSantis with just 6 percent support in the nation’s first primary.

    Now the Republican primaries are a two-way race, with only former President Donald Trump and his former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley vying for the nomination.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Nashua, New Hampshire on January 19

    DeSantis’ campaign on Sunday vehemently denied to DailyMail.com any rumors that might surface about DeSantis’ plans to quit — but just hours later the governor released a video on X, formerly Twitter, ending his bid.

    By

