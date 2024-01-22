Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    ‘Nobody Believes’ They Froze to Death: Loved Ones of Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead Want Answers

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Nobody Believes’ They Froze to Death: Loved Ones of Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead Want Answers

    KANSAS CITY – (NewsNation) — On Jan. 7, three Kansas City Chiefs fans went to a friend’s house to watch a game. Two days later, their bodies were found in the backyard of that Kansas City home. Now, as their families push for answers, the homeowner’s attorney tells NewsNation his client had “no idea” their bodies were in his backyard.

    Read the full story from NewsNation here.

    The post ‘Nobody Believes’ They Froze to Death: Loved Ones of Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Dead Want Answers appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy