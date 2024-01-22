Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    DeSantis to Drop Out of Presidential Race: Report

    Private discussions are taking place among Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his key advisors regarding the timing and manner of his potential withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, as reported by Bloomberg news.

    The ongoing discussions are dynamic, and Governor DeSantis and his wife, Casey, will make the final decision. One option under consideration is the potential withdrawal from the race before the commencement of voting in New Hampshire on Tuesday, aimed at sidestepping the possibility of an awkward third-place finish. According to the report, in the event of his withdrawal, Governor DeSantis is anticipated to endorse Donald Trump.

