Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    News

    Father of American Teen Killed in West Bank Slams U.S. Support of Israel

    By

    Jan 21, 2024 , , , , ,
    Father of American Teen Killed in West Bank Slams U.S. Support of Israel

    Mohammed Torokman/Reuters

    The father of a 17-year-old American killed by Israeli violence in the West Bank spoke out against U.S. military and financial support of Israel on Saturday. Family and other mourners filled the streets of their small Palestinian village as they gathered for the teen’s funeral, the Associated Press reported.

    “They are killer machines,” Hafez Ajaq told the crowd at the funeral, speaking of the Israeli forces whose bullets took his son’s life. “They are using our tax dollars in the U.S. to support the weapons to kill our own children.”

    Louisiana native Tawfiq Ajaq was fatally shot on Friday in a village field, with bullet wounds to the head and chest. A relative who rushed to the scene said that Israeli forces detained him and other Palestinians who attempted to help the young Ajaq, asking for IDs and delaying their response to young man. The teenager died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spews ash in a new eruption

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    Army ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in sea attack on Iranian weapons ship

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    I left the military for the private sector. My time in uniform was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had.

    Jan 22, 2024
    News

    2 Navy SEALS declared dead after going missing during night mission off the coast of Somalia

    Jan 22, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy