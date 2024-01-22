David Gail, star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Port Charles, dies at 58

<!–

Beverly Hills 90210 actor David Gail has died. He was 58 years old.

The handsome actor played the ex-fiance of Shannon Doherty’s Brenda Walsh on the hit ’90s show.

Gail’s death was confirmed by her longtime friend, Peter Ferriero, who hosts the replay podcast Beverly Hills, 91210.

In tribute, he shared some clips from when the actor was on his podcast.

‘In memory of David Gail. “Here are some stories he shared when he joined the podcast,” he wrote alongside the clip posted Saturday.

The discussion focused on Gail’s character, Stuart, and his whirlwind romance with Brenda during a quick trip to Las Vegas.

Gail is best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon on the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles from 1999 to 2000.

The journeyman actor was last seen on screen in 2008’s Belly of the Beast, but added his talents to playing several characters in the 2019 video game Blacksad: Under the Skin.

Ferriero directed fans who want to know more about Gail to her sister Katie Colmenares who left a heartfelt tribute to her brother.

“There has hardly been a day in my life when you were not with me, by my side, always my companion, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone with me,” he wrote sadly.

‘The bears will never be the same, but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart, you beautiful, loving, incredible, fierce human being, missing you every second of every day forever, there will never be another.’

Condolences came along with memories of the actor.

“We loved David very much,” wrote Sheri Sussman of Spiral Gate Productions.