    4 Dead After Shooting Inside Illinois Home, Officials Say

    4 Dead After Shooting Inside Illinois Home, Officials Say

    On Sunday, a “domestic-related shooting” in a community outside Chicago resulted in the deaths of four individuals, as reported by officials.

    According to a social media post from the Tinley Park Public Safety Department, a suspect was apprehended on Sunday. Tinley Park is roughly 30 miles southwest of Chicago.

    Law enforcement officers were actively investigating the incident at the residential location where the shooting occurred on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

    The social media post assured the public, stating, “The offender is in custody, and the scene is secure.” However, due to the ongoing investigation, residents were urged to avoid the area. At the time of the statement, additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

