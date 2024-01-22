Mon. Jan 22nd, 2024

    DeSantis Campaign Uses Fake Churchill Quote in Final Message

    DeSantis Campaign Uses Fake Churchill Quote in Final Message

    Ron DeSantis campaign via Reuters

    The Ron DeSantis large language model appeared to hallucinate on Sunday, with the campaign running an apparently fake Winston Churchill quote as the title of the candidate’s drop-out announcement video.

    It was a fitting touch for a campaign whose launch was a glitchy mess on Twitter, ending with another farce on the same site now called X.

    “Defeat is never fatal. Victory is never final: it is the courage to continue that counts,” the quote attributed to Churchill by the DeSantis campaign read.

