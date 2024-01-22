23 missing skiers and snowboarders rescued in frigid temperatures in Killington, Vermont

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures Saturday after getting lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said.

After a call came in around 2:30 p.m., search and rescue teams hiked, snowshoeed and used skis with skins to travel approximately 5 miles (8 kilometers) to carry a group of 21 skiers and riders. lost to safety, Killington police posted on Facebook. Temperatures were in the single digits.

The group of skiers and snowboarders, which included about six minors, warmed up in the Killington Fire Department’s heavy rescue truck and search and rescue members’ vehicles while they waited for their rides.

Then another call came in to look for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers returned to the woods, found them and took them to safety around 7:30 p.m., police said.

Among those joining the rescue were Killington Search and Rescue, Killington Fire and Rescue and Killington Resort Ski Patrol.

“Special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked on this call,” the police department posted.